Lee Bowyer weighs in on Charlton’s ownership situation

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has urged the club to ensure that they find some clarity over the ownership situation, as he looks to get his side ready for the potential resumption of the Championship campaign.

It has been a challenging period both on and off the field for Charlton since the turn of the year, with Bowyer’s side seeing their form in the league suffer a real dip, which saw them drop into the relegation zone before the season was brought to a halt – and that leaves them in a real battle for their survival.

Off the field there have been consistent issues with the ownership of the club, with Huw Jenkins thought to have been interested in buying the club, only for that deal to stall in the last few days with the former Swansea City owner seeking assurances over the club’s financial situation before deciding to sanction any takeover.

Speaking to the London News online, Bowyer urged the club’s hierarchy to ensure that the ownership situation gets resolved so that there can be some stability and clarity around the Valley, while he also revealed he has not spoken to current owner Tahnoon Nimer for a month.

He said: “We need stability. If we are selling, we need to sell to someone who will take care of this great club – who will bring some stability.

“At the moment we do not have that. It has been going on too long now. I have not spoken to Tahoon Nimer for a month – but in all my time here I only spoke to Roland Duchatelet three or four times.

“All we are being told is the wages should be ok for June. But until the money actually goes in, you never know.

“We have not been told about the Jenkins deal. All I’m doing is concentrating on getting the players ready when called upon.”

The verdict

You have to have sympathy for Bowyer and indeed everyone connected with the club with the way things are off the field at the moment, and that will not be helping Charlton as they look to make sure they are ready to restart the season as they look to move away from relegation trouble.

Bowyer has done an excellent job at Charlton under the circumstances, managing to get the club back into the Championship last season, but his efforts are being undermined by all of the uncertainty off the field and that could play a huge role in determining whether the club stay up.

It is vital therefore that as Bowyer is calling for, the club is sold to an owner who will be wanting to provide some certainty both financially and with the direction that they want the club to go in – and until that situation is resolved Bowyer will have to continue to try and keep his players focused on matters on the field.