Lee Bowyer tempers Charlton Athletic January expectations

Lee Bowyer has sought to temper expectations Charlton Athletic fans might have for the January transfer window, with the Addicks manager not expecting much business.

The men from The Valley look in firm contention for the promotion spots this season with Bowyer throwing together a handy squad late on in the summer window.

Indeed, with January just two weeks away there is a natural thought process going around that clubs will look to bolster their sides to deal with the congested nature of the remaining season but, as Bowyer explains, it could be difficult for League One and League Two sides in the new year.

He said, via the club’s official website:

“It will be tough for any side to do any business. This cap, love it or hate it, is making it a lot more difficult for people to bring in players and change things around. We’re no different to anybody else. We’ve got a tiny bit of money left over, we are under the cap by a little bit, so we might be able to move a little bit but unless you are way under the cap and you’ve got money, it is going to be tough.”

The Verdict

The wage cap is a good idea, of course, as it should stop clubs running up huge bills but, at the same time, it naturally limits the ‘bigger clubs’ from being to able to take advantage of their better budgets.

That, added to the current situation we find ourselves in likely means clubs are going to be frugal in the window more than they might have been, and so we should perhaps expect a quieter January market to an extent.

Clubs will obviously look to do business where they can, but they’ll be aiming to make each pound really count.