Lee Bowyer targetting Birmingham City summer addition

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer will look to make an addition to his coaching staff in the summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Bowyer resigned from his role at Charlton Athletic to replace Aitor Karanka at St Andrew’s last month and has made an outstanding start to life at the Midlands club.

The former Blues player has won four and lost just one of his seven games in charge, a period which has included facing four of the Championship’s top six.

Those results have put some distance between Birmingham and the bottom three, with Bowyer’s side now looking close to securing their second-tier survival.

Once that is done, the club’s focus will shift to preparing for next season and it seems the 44-year-old may be looking to make some changes.

Nixon has reported that Bowyer will definitely look to add a new coach to his backroom staff before the start of next season.

The Blues manager inherited his current coaches and quickly appointed Craig Gardner to be his assistant, though it seems further changes are set to be made.

It remains to be seen whether that will be his assistant at Charlton, Johnnie Jackson, though that looks unlikely given he has become Nigel Adkins’ assistant at The Valley.

The Verdict

Bowyer has done a fantastic job since taking charge at Birmingham and the Blues now look very close to securing survival.

A win against Derby today should confirm it for them, which will then mean the former Charlton boss can shift his focus to next season.

You’d imagine he’ll want to shape his squad via the transfer market but it seems at least one coaching addition is likely as well.

That seems like a smart move, allowing Bowyer to combine the current staff that know the club with someone he trusts.