Lee Bowyer talks returning to management after Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City spells

Lee Bowyer has said he is waiting for the right opportunity to return to football management after spending a period away from the dugout.

Bowyer has managed Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City in his managerial career, with the highlight surely being getting Charlton promoted from Sky Bet League One against Sunderland via the play-offs.

That was a great occasion, and he’ll obviously be wanting to try and experience more of that in the coming years if and when he does make a return to managing a football team.

Certainly, it sounds as though that is something that he is aiming for, with him revealing at the end of last week to talkSPORT that he is just waiting for the right opportunity:

“I’ve been out to my lake in France doing a bit of maintenance.

“On the football side of things, I’m waiting. I’m waiting for the right job to come along because I love football and I love passing on my knowledge.

“I’ve worked with top players, I’ve worked against top players and against top managers. I’ve learned a lot and I want to keep passing it on and improving players.”

The Verdict

Bowyer is right in saying that he has lots of experience to offer and it just remains to be seen where he might end up next in terms of his managerial career.

If he can replicate what he did with Charlton he’ll be a real hit, but it’s just all about finding the right club.

