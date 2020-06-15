Lee Bowyer stance on upcoming Birmingham City vacancy becomes clearer

Birmingham City could have a chance of appointing Lee Bowyer, with the Charlton Athletic boss open to talks with his former club about the upcoming managerial vacancy at St Andrew’s.

Pep Clotet will step down from his role as Blues head-coach after the final nine games of the Championship season, leaving Birmingham, once again, looking for a new man to come in and take charge.

Reports have emerged stating that Bowyer is an option Birmingham are open to, with Sky Sports taking that further by noting how he would be open to talking to the Blues over the job.

Turmoil has surrounded Bowyer’s first job in management at Charlton Athletic, with ownership issues central to that.

However, he’s led the club to back-to-back play-off appearances in League One, with the second of those resulting in the club’s promotion to the Championship last season when they beat Sunderland 2-1 at Wembley.

On their return to the Championship, Charlton started well, but have drifted into the relegation fight and currently sit in the bottom three with nine games of the season still to play.

In the remaining nine games, Bowyer’s Charlton are scheduled to take on Birmingham on July 14th.

This is not very surprising.

Bowyer has a connection with Charlton and has worked wonders there, but he has been messed around and an opening at Birmingham would seriously appeal to him.

Like Charlton, Bowyer has a connection with Blues and was part of their League Cup triumph against Arsenal.

They are looking for a new direction and many feel he could offer that at St Andrew’s.

This really feels like one to watch.

