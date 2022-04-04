Lee Bowyer speaks out on Troy Deeney’s situation at Birmingham City

Lee Bowyer has admitted that Troy Deeney will need to bide his time to get back into the Birmingham City lineup.

Deeney, who joined the Blues in the summer from Watford, has been absent for the last 11 weeks.

The former Watford striker suffered an injury that has kept him on the sidelines for nearly three months.

Bowyer has claimed that Deeney will likely get his chance back in the side but that he isn’t guaranteed to go straight back into the side once fit.

Lyle Taylor has cemented his position up front during Deeney’s absence, with his penalty securing the three points for Birmingham in their 1-0 victory over rivals West Brom on Sunday afternoon.

“Nothing’s changed,” said Bowyer, via Birmingham World.

“[He’s not been playing] because he hasn’t been fit for 11 weeks? Nothing’s changed. No problems. No worries.

“Will he play again for me? There’s no reason why not.

“He trained well this week, hopefully he trains well again next week.

“Troy Deeney is no different to anybody else. Troy Deeney gets treated the same and with the same respect as every other player.

“If you work hard and you do what I ask, then you play. Competition for places. He’s got three strikers that are in front of him and he’s got to work hard to get back involved, that’s the same for every player not just Troy.

“Ivan Sunjic wasn’t in the team today, he did nothing wrong against Swansea he was excellent. Jordan Graham has been excellent for I don’t know how many games now, he’s not in the team today.

“Sometimes it’s just small little tactical things. Troy has trained for three days in 11 weeks out, he has to bide his time like everybody else.”

Deeney has not featured for Birmingham since the side’s 1-0 loss in the FA Cup to Plymouth Argyle in January.

The former Watford forward has played 18 Championship games for Bowyer’s side this season, scoring four times.

Birmingham moved 16 points clear of the relegation zone following their win over West Brom, which has kept Bowyer’s men 18th in the Championship table.

Up next for Birmingham is a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

The Verdict

Taylor has performed quite well since joining the club on loan in January.

But he will be unavailable against Forest, which could open the door for Deeney to return to action.

However, Bowyer is managing this well by challenging the 33-year old to earn his place back in the side.

This will push him and Taylor to compete against each other, which should only help the team overall.