Lee Bowyer speaks out on potential of Birmingham City signing 28-year-old

Birmingham have been running low on players in their backline this season, with injuries continuing to hit them hard and leave them short on options.

With the winter window closed, it means that Lee Bowyer will now have to make do with his current squad until the end of the season, unless he decides to dip into the free agent market. He could certainly do that too, with Andre Wisdom having now joined up to train with the club.

There is no deal currently in place for the former Derby man to stay on with the Blues as of yet and speaking to Birmingham Live about the current situation, Lee Bowyer revealed that it is ‘too early to say’ as to whether a deal will be put on the table for him yet.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Birmingham City players play for now?

1 of 24 Cameron Jerome? Luton MK Dons Northampton Peterborough

What the manager has admitted though is that he feels the defender is a ‘good player’ – although he is currently struggling in terms of his match fitness.

The 28-year-old played 38 times for Derby last season and was a regular in the side, as they just about kept their heads above water and avoided the drop down to League One. However, despite his efforts for the Rams, they decided to let him go at the end of that campaign and he has been without a team ever since.

It means that he has spent the first half of the season without playing any football and without having a team. It means that, right now, he is not in a condition to be able to play games. Lee Bowyer though has not ruled out a move for the defender – but did tell Birmingham Live that it is ‘too early’ to decide whether to agree a contract with him.

He said: “It’s good to see him, of course he is not fit at the moment, no matter how much running you do yourself away from the game it’s impossible to get match fit. He will keep training with us, we will see how far we can get him in a short space of time but it’s good to have him around – he’s a good player.

“It’s too early to say if something will happen, I don’t think it’s fair to say anything. We just have to keep analysing and see where we go from there.”

The Verdict

I can’t see why it would be seen as anything other than a decent move for Birmingham to bring in Andre Wisdom on a deal, at least until the end of the season.

Right now, the player might not be match fit but he will surely get up to speed quicker than some of the other players in the side will return from their respective injuries. The Blues need options at the back and throwing another body into the mix until summer can’t hurt them.

If Wisdom is going to sign and never get match fit, then it would be pointless. There is plenty time for the 28-year-old to get up to scratch though and when he does, his level of experience in the division and in the EFL in general could be vital.

On a free transfer as well, it is a gamble that you would think Lee Bowyer may have to take.