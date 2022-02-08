Lee Bowyer speaks out on Lyle Taylor’s time at Birmingham City so far following Nottingham Forest switch

Lee Bowyer has only just added Lyle Taylor to his squad but he is already heaping the praise on the striker, telling the club’s official website that the striker has ‘improved’ the squad and has been ‘very good’ since his arrival.

The Blues have struggled this season and have found themselves floundering near the bottom end of the division. With fans also becoming disgruntled at the owners of the club, it has led to a bit of a torrid time for the side as of late.

However, Lee Bowyer was able to make some additions during the winter window and one of those new signings was Lyle Taylor from Nottingham Forest.

The striker has penned an agreement that he will see him stay at St Andrew’s on a short-term deal until the summer – but he has already made quite the impression for his new side.

He’s made only two league starts for the side already this year but has already bagged two goals. It means his current strike rate is a goal every game – and they’ll be hoping he continues in the same vein for the rest of his loan spell. If he continues to fire them in, then it could certainly take Birmingham a lot higher in the table.

After putting in these impressive showings, Lee Bowyer has already heaped the praise on Taylor and the impact he has had. Speaking to the club’s official website about his signing, the manager said: “I think he has been very good since he has been here.

“He has given the place a lift and shown the reason why I wanted to bring him in. The goals that he has scored we are seeing it every day in training. He has definitely improved us and made more competition for places.”

Bowyer then might already be eyeing a more permanent arrangement for the player come the end of his deal – if the two clubs can come to some kind of agreement that is and if the striker continues his fine form.

The Verdict

Lyle Taylor has proven previously that he can be a very good option at Championship level and he is doing it again now given the chance at Birmingham.

With 22 goal contributions in 42 starts during his time in the second tier throughout his career, it certainly doesn’t read as a bad record by any means. If anyone knows how to get the best out of him too, then it is Lee Bowyer, who has worked with him and got him firing in the past.

It is so far proving to be the case again with the Blues and he could be just what the side needed in terms of getting more goals in the team and helping them climb the division. Birmingham are still struggling in terms of injury issues and a lack of depth but at least they may now have an option in attack that can score goals regularly.

If he can do so, then it could lead to more gametime for him upon the end of his loan – whether with Nottingham Forest or in a move away to another side. Either way, he is already showing he can still do a solid job in the second tier.