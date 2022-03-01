Lee Bowyer has praised Jordan Graham for making the transition from attacker to defender to cover Birmingham City’s injury woes.

The 26-year-old was signed by Birmingham from Gillingham in the summer as an attacker, but due to The Blues shortage of defenders, Graham has rarely been deployed in his natural position.

Rather than complain, Graham has knuckled down and learnt how to play as a wing-back, something which Bowyer admits having Mark Kennedy at the club has helped.

“I think he has adjusted and handled himself really well.” said Bowyer.

“Jordan who is an out and out winger, his weakness was the defensive side of the game before he came, we have had to play him out of position at times.

“That wing back position, I think that has helped him to now slot in to the right back position, it’s not like you have gone from right wing to right back.

“He has gone from being a winger to a wing back, you have got to do a bit of defensive work as well, and now to slide into an out and out right back. I think he has adjusted and handled himself really well.”

Graham has spoken about how Bowyer’s assistant Mark Kennedy, a former wing-back himself, has helped the transition and Bowyer admits he has certainly helped.

“Mark (Kennedy) can give you the right information because he has played in that position, that’s why Mark is here, he is a good coach, he has got good experience, playing wise as well.” said Bowyer.

“That’s our job to pass on information to make him better.”

The Verdict

When Jordan Graham signed for Birmingham City last summer, I’m sure the last thing he had on his mind was slotting in at right back.

Signed to be a threat in the opposition box, Graham has adapted excellently to playing first wing-back and now full-back, helping cover the lack of depth in the Birmingham City defence.

The fact he has knuckled down rather than sulked is a credit to the player and Lee Bowyer is right to come out and praise Graham.

With full-back Maxime Colin suffering an injury against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, Bowyer knows he will likely need Graham to cover the defence for a while longer yet.