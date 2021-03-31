Lee Bowyer speaks out ahead of crucial Birmingham City run-in starting with Swansea City

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer believes his task of keeping the Blues in the league is going to be a tough challenge but one he feels he can achieve.

Bowyer was talking to the club’s official website about how he has settled in at the club since taking over from Aitor Karanka and the challenges his side faces in the remaining league games.

Bowyer said: “It’s been an important time and I am glad that we have had this time to work with them.

“I’m happy with what I’m seeing on the training pitch every day and with the feedback that I am getting. Is it going to be difficult? Yes. Do I believe we can do it? Yes!

“Having more time on the training pitches you can show the defensive side and say that ‘we have to do this’. You have time to actually work at it. Then in possession, not taking too many touches, not dwelling on the ball and basic things like that.

“The players know what is expected of them and they know what they have to do. They are ready for these last eight games.”

Bowyer’s side currently sit perilously above the drop zone having won just one of their last five league games.

The Blues host high-flying Swansea on Good Friday and Bowyer has explained how his side are going to be positive against the best sides in the league.

“We know we have to win games, that is plain and simple. The more points we can get on the board and as quick as we can, then it puts more pressure on the teams around us.

“If you sit back against these top sides, they are in and around the top of the division for a reason because they are good teams. If you sit back and let them dictate, then you are going to lose – at least lose trying to win! Every point is valuable, and you can surprise teams.” he said.

Bowyer’s side have eight games remaining in the Championship season and face a crunch game against another relegation rival in Rotherham in a few weeks’ time.

The Verdict

Bowyer has a tough job on his hands trying to keep this Birmingham City side in the league.

Ultimately the decision to replace Karanka was made a little too late and Bowyer’s job has become tougher as a result.

The Blues must ensure that they pick up points in all of their remaining eight league games as they have Rotherham breathing down their necks with four games in hand.