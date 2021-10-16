Lee Bowyer singles out trio for praise after Birmingham’s defeat to West Brom

Lee Bowyer says Birmingham City were “solid” despite their defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.

Blues are winless in their last six games and have now lost three matches on the spin, failing to score in their last five.

Last night, they fell to their third successive defeat in the Championship, falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the Hawthorns.

West Brom accrued 68% possession on the night, but Birmingham restricted to them few chances before Karlan Grant rifled an effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

But apart from that, Blues very rarely looked in trouble, and speaking to the website after the game, Bowyer insisted that his side were “solid”.

Bowyer also singled out his back-three for praise, saying: “I thought we looked solid.

“Dion [Sanderson] and George [Friend] both performed really well and showed good leadership.

“The youth and pace [of Sanderson], with Robbo in control of the backline. The two lads in front of them were very good as well.

“We limited them to very little and mostly from distance. I thought we did well.”

The Verdict

Sanderson was a really good signing for Blues in the summer and he has impressed me at Cardiff and Sunderland in recent seasons.

His pace and youthfulness is complimented really well by Roberts and Friend’s experience and knowhow of the game.

If Blues can just play with a bit more freedom going forward, they should turn a corner.