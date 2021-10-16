Lee Bowyer singles out Birmingham City player for praise following West Brom loss

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer was keen to single Scott Hogan out for praise after the forward put a lot of work in for the Blues during their 1-0 defeat at West Brom on Friday.

Hogan was one of the Birmingham players that came under heavy scrutiny from Bowyer following their 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest before the international break.

That came with the Birmingham manager insisting that he needed to see more from Hogan than he was able to bring to the team during that loss against Forest. He also insisted that he wanted to see more fight from the forward to help the rest of his teammates out.

Despite those comments from Bowyer after the Nottingham Forest defeat, Hogan kept his place in the side for the trip to the Hawthorns on Friday.

The 29-year-old was able to show a reaction and he was constantly working out of possession to help Birmingham make life difficult for the Baggies.

Speaking to Birmingham Live after their defeat at West Brom, Bowyer insisted that he was pleased with Hogan’s reaction against the Baggies and he felt he was much better in terms of his attitude without the ball.

He said: “I have to say Scott Hogan was outstanding.

“I had a few harsh words to say to him after the last game. I got the reaction I was after. I can’t sit here and if players don’t pull their weight, I will say it.

“Also when they do the right thing I will also praise them, Scott Hogan deserves that tonight. His work ethic, his fire and his attitude was spot on.”

The verdict

This seems like very good man management from Bowyer here with regards to Hogan.

The striker was clearly not at it in the Blues’ defeat against Nottingham Forest in their previous game and he knew that he needed to find a way of getting a reaction from the 29-year-old.

Publicly berating players to the media can sometimes be a bad decision for managers to make, but it appears that Hogan has responded in the way that Bowyer was looking for here.

It was clear that the forward was much more energetic and willing to put in the hard yards at the Hawthorns as he aimed to impress his manager.

That shows that Bowyer has got the players playing for him and despite their difficult period of form.

That should raise some confidence that the Blues can start to get back on track in the coming weeks.