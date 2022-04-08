Lee Bowyer shares Teden Mengi update ahead of Birmingham City’s clash with Nottingham Forest

Birmingham City head coach Lee Bowyer has revealed that loanee Teden Mengi has now returned to his parent-club Manchester United to undergo treatment on a hamstring injury that he suffered last month.

Mengi picked up this issue during the Blues’ clash with Middlesbrough as he was substituted in the first-half of this clash.

In the absence of Mengi, Birmingham have turned to Maxime Colin for inspiration as the Frenchman has featured alongside Marc Roberts and Nico Gordon in a back-three.

After picking up a point in their recent clash with Swansea City, the Blues managed to secure victory over West Bromwich Albion last weekend thanks to a strike from Lyle Taylor.

Birmingham will be looking to back up these two promising displays by sealing a positive result in their meeting with Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

Forest are currently aiming to secure a place in the play-offs under the guidance of Steve Cooper and thus the Blues will need to be at their best if they are to pose a problem for their Championship opponents at the City Ground.

Ahead of this fixture, Bowyer has shared an update on Mengi.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about the defender, the Blues boss said: “Teds (Mengi) is back with Man U.

“Since he’s done his injury he’s been back with Man U and is getting treatment there.”

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Birmingham City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Currently plays for Dortmund, Made Birmingham debut aged 16, featured for England at senior level Jude Bellingham Joe Lolley Sone Aluko Jack Butland

The Verdict

When you consider that Mengi is set to be out for six weeks with this issue, he may not be able to return to action until the club’s final two games of the season.

The defender would have been hoping to make considerable strides in terms of his development when he sealed a temporary move to Birmingham.

However, as a result of an inability to retain his fitness, Mengi has only made nine appearances in the Championship during the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.50 at this level, it will be interesting to see whether Mengi is handed the opportunity to feature for Birmingham again by Bowyer if he does make strides in terms of his recovery in the coming weeks.