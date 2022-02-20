Lee Bowyer shares Teden Mengi update after Birmingham City’s clash with Stoke

Birmingham City head coach Lee Bowyer has admitted that he doesn’t expect Teden Mengi to miss a considerable chunk of action with his current injury issue.

The defender underwent a scan after picking up a knock during last weekend’s clash with Luton Town and was unable to participate in yesterday’s meeting with Stoke City.

In the absence of Mengi, Birmingham managed to pick up a point at the bet365 Stadium.

Jordan James opened the scoring for the Blues in the 12th minute as he fired past goalkeeper Josef Bursik.

Tyrese Campbell then equalised for Stoke before scoring his second goal of the afternoon in the 52nd minute.

Undeterred by this particular setback, Birmingham prevented the hosts from sealing victory as Gary Gardner netted his fifth goal of the season.

Currently 18th in the Championship standings, the Blues will be looking to build upon this resilient display when they face Reading on Tuesday.

Making reference to Mengi, Bowyer has suggested that the club are set to assess the defender’s road to recovery on a daily basis.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about Mengi, the Blues boss said: “After the game last weekend, he finished the game fine, we thought he was OK, then the next time we were in he reported it just felt a bit funny.

“He felt it was maybe from the bruising.

“He has had a scan and tweaked it a little bit and we just have to see how he goes day by day.

“But he finished the game, I don’t understand it.

“That’s why we had to adjust again.”

1 of 25 Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United? Yes No

Asked about an estimated return date for Mengi, Bowyer added: “I don’t know, it’s day by day, it shouldn’t be too long.”

The Verdict

Birmingham missed Mengi’s presence in the heart of their defence yesterday as they conceded two goals on their travels.

During the club’s recent triumph over Luton, the defender illustrated some promise as he helped his side keep a clean-sheet in this fixture by making five clearances at St Andrew’s (as per WhoScored).

Set to return to his parent-club Manchester United later this year when his loan deal at Birmingham expires, Mengi will be determined to make considerable strides in terms of his development in the coming months.

In order to achieve this particular goal, the defender will need to swiftly overcome his current injury issue before forcing his way back into the Blues’ starting eleven.