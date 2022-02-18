Lee Bowyer shares Tahith Chong update ahead of Birmingham City’s clash with Stoke

Birmingham City head coach Lee Bowyer has revealed that Tahith Chong has stepped up his road to recovery this week by participating in training with the rest of his team-mates.

The winger has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent months after undergoing surgery for a groin injury in November.

After undergoing rehabilitation at Manchester United, Chong recently returned to Birmingham and will now be aiming to feature for the club in the Championship in the not-too-distant future.

Before sustaining this aforementioned problem, the 22-year-old managed to show some real signs of promise in the second-tier.

In the 12 appearances that he made for the club at this level, Chong chipped in with three assists for his team-mates.

Birmingham will be looking to back up their recent 3-0 victory over Luton Town by securing a positive result in their meeting with Stoke City tomorrow.

The Blues could potentially climb up to 16th in the Championship standings if they seal all three points in this particular fixture.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, Bowyer has shared an update on Chong.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about the winger, Bowyer said: “He has been training this week with the group, it’s lovely to see him out there, getting on the ball, showing us what he can do, bringing his magic.

“But he’s got another week yet, training with us and then it’s a conversation with Man U as to when we can start introducing minutes to get his match fitness up.

“But it’s just nice to see him out there training with us again.

“He’s popular on and off the pitch.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Birmingham as Chong has already illustrated this season that he is more than capable of competing in the second-tier.

During the league fixtures that he participated in for the Blues during the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign, the winger averaged 1.3 successful dribbles per fixture and produced 1 key pass per game (as per WhoScored).

Providing that Chong is able to maintain his fitness in the coming months, he could make considerable strides in terms of his development by featuring regularly for Birmingham.

Bowyer will be hoping that Chong’s presence will help the Blues achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship as his side have struggled for consistency at this level in the winger’s absence.