Lee Bowyer shares negative update on Riley McGree’s situation at Birmingham City

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has admitted that the club will not be signing Riley McGree on a permanent deal in the January transfer window.

Bowyer recently revealed that the Blues were doing everything in their power to try to keep McGree at St Andrew’s.

However, the midfielder is now set to return to Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC when his loan deal expires at the end of the month.

McGree will be hoping to give the club’s supporters something to shout about during the club’s upcoming clashes with Blackburn Rovers, Fulham and Peterborough United.

Following a relatively quiet start to the 2021/22 campaign, the 23-year-old has now managed to provide four direct goal contributions in the Championship.

Particularly impressive during last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City, McGree created both of Birmingham’s goals in this fixture.

Making reference to McGree ahead of tomorrow’s showdown with Blackburn, Bowyer has revealed that the club will not be able to extend his stay at the club.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by the Birmingham Mail), the Blues boss said: “There is not even a conversation there, they are taking him [McGree] back.

“It’s done.

“He is going back on January 1.

“There ain’t even any more conversations on that – that’s it, done.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a big blow for Birmingham as McGree has demonstrated this season that he is more than capable of competing in the Championship.

In the 12 games that he has played in this division during the current campaign, the Australian has managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.05.

With McGree set to depart, it is imperative that the Blues line up a suitable replacement for him as a failure to do so could hinder their fortunes at this level.

Whilst Birmingham will be boosted by the eventual return of Tahith Chong who is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a groin injury, it would be somewhat of a shock if they opt against bolstering their midfield options next month.