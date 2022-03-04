Lee Bowyer shares mixed Birmingham City injury news ahead of Bristol City trip

Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Maxime Colin will miss Birmingham City’s game at Bristol City this weekend, although there was good news elsewhere.

Blues have been hit with serious injury problems in recent weeks and it’s impacted results, with Bowyer’s men having lost four of their last six.

And, whilst the situation is easing somewhat, there was another blow for Blues, with the boss confirming to the club’s media that Colin will not feature after he was forced off against Huddersfield last time out, but others could return.

“Max has got a thigh strain and he will be out for the weekend. Marc Roberts has trained this week and Scott Hogan trained today. Tahith Chong and Taylor Richards are another week down the line, and both had 45 minutes for the Under-23s on Sunday. I would like to think that Robbo will be in contention to play.”

Having Roberts back would be a major boost for Bowyer as he is desperately short of central defensive options, with Colin having partnered another full-back, Kristian Pedersen, in that position recently.

The verdict

Obviously, this is bad news about Colin, even if it was to be expected considering he was forced off in the first half last week. He is a reliable defender and he has had to play in different positions this season, which has proven to be very useful.

Roberts’ potential return is big news considering the injuries in central defence and you can be sure that Bowyer will be giving the player every chance to play at Ashton Gate.

As for the others, it’s encouraging to see they are closing in on a return, with the likes of Chong and Hogan sure to make an impact when they are available.

