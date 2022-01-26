Lee Bowyer shares Birmingham City transfer update after club’s draw with Peterborough

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has admitted that he’s looking to make two signings before his side take on Derby County in the Championship on Sunday.

The Blues boss has confirmed that he is looking to bolster his squad by signing a striker and a midfielder in the coming days.

Birmingham recently parted ways with Chuks Aneke who was sold to Charlton Athletic following a brief stint at St Andrew’s.

Whilst Bowyer currently has Scott Hogan, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Troy Deeney at his disposal, the latter of the three strikers is currently sidelined due to a thigh injury.

In the absence of Deeney last night, Birmingham produced a late comeback against Peterborough United at St Andrew’s as they sealed a point in this particular fixture.

The Blues were seemingly drifting towards a defeat after Posh took a 2-0 lead via goals from Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

However, Gary Gardner pulled a goal back for Birmingham before Hogan netted an equaliser in the 88th minute of the clash.

Following this fixture, Bowyer shared an update on the Blues’ transfer plans.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Bowyer said: “I am hoping and pushing to try and get a couple [of players] in for Sunday because there were a lot of tired players out there today [Tuesday].

“Hopefully we can bring in a couple more before the weekend.”

Bowyer later added: “We need a striker.

“Again I couldn’t bring Jukey off on the weekend to give him a half-hour’s rest for tonight.

“We have to remember he has come back from a hamstring injury and I can’t even give him a little break.

“I have got a 17-year-old [midfielder Jordan James] running around giving everything all the time.

“So they are two positions.”

The Verdict

When you consider that the window is set to close next week, Birmingham will need to act quickly if they are to secure the services of some fresh faces.

Currently 18th in the Championship standings, the Blues’ season is now at a crossroads.

By nailing their recruitment in the coming days, Birmingham could potentially go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the second-tier.

However, a failure to get deals over the line may result in the Blues slipping further down the table as they have only won one of their last eight league games.