Lee Bowyer sets out target that will see Charlton stay up this season

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer reckons that 50 points will be enough to gain Championship survival and played down talk of his side having the best run of fixtures on paper.

The Addicks, who’ve lost their previous two league outings, which includes Saturday’s 4-0 hammering at fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town, sit just one point above the relegation-zone heading into their crunch weekend clash against Middlesbrough, who currently sit 22nd in the standings.

According to the South London Press, Bowyer had set a pre-season target of 47 points needed to avoid relegation, but with so many teams around the bottom in excellent form, the Addicks boss has revised his target heading into the final ten games of the campaign.

Charlton still have to play Hull City, Reading and Wigan Athletic, who’re all still fighting relegation, plus tricky-looking encounters against promotion-chasing Brentford on Good Friday before Bowyer returns to Elland Road on the final day of the Championship season.

Defeat against Boro on Saturday, combined with Stoke collecting at least a point in their home game against Hull would see The Valley outfit slip into the bottom-three for the first time since promotion.

Bowyer was asked by the South London Press how many points he thinks will be required to avoid the drop, he said: “I think you’ll need about 50 – not more than that. The teams that are winning have all got to start playing each other – so both can’t win.

“People can say our run-in looks easier on paper but all the teams are fighting for something. There are no bad teams in this division.

“If I’m looking positively then we’re above Barnsley and Luton – two clubs that finished above us last season and both of them have spent money.

“We’re still above the relegation zone and it is in our hands. I believe we can stay there, for sure.

“The most important thing is that we all stick together. I’m going to say that to the players before we train [on Monday morning] – we have to fight. This is it now, we have to fight and get back on track.”

The Verdict

It’s always difficult at any stage of any campaign to be predicting how many points will be needed to ensure you finish above the dotted-line.

But Bowyer’s prediction of 50 points does look to be close to the marker. Charlton are currently averaging 1.08 points per game and if they continue that feat for the remainder of the season, then the Addicks will be near enough around that mark come May.

Just twice in the previous 12 seasons have teams in the Championship gone down on 50 points, whilst 41 points and 42 points turned out to be enough to survive in each of the last two campaigns.