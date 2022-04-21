Lee Bowyer sends strong message to Birmingham City hierarchy following recent struggles

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed he is waiting to talk to the board as he looks to put plans in place for next season.

Blues have endured a miserable campaign, with Bowyer’s men sitting 20th in the Championship and they are only outside of the relegation zone due to the points deductions that others have been hit with.

Therefore, fans are hoping to see a very busy summer window, with plenty of new faces arriving.

However, speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer confirmed that despite his requests, he is yet to have a conversation with key figures at the club about the transfer window.

“I asked to have a conversation with them. I am just waiting for a response. I just want to know what the plan is going forward. I have another year. I want to know what the plan is in the summer.

“I’ve just given 18 months of hard work to keep this club afloat in the league, in the division. I want to build and I want to take it forward. I can’t do it on my own. It’s fine if they [the owners] say ‘There is no money, you have to bring in frees again and loans again’, then it is what it is.”

The verdict

This does not make the owners look good as they should be in regular contact with Bowyer and making plans about next season.

You would hope by speaking out in the press it will speed up those talks and anyone who has seen Blues play will recognise that a lot of work needs to be done in the coming months.

Ultimately, the fact that Bowyer is making these comments shows all is not well behind the scenes, which many would’ve suspected.

