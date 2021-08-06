Lee Bowyer reveals what’s needed to get the best out of Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor

Lee Bowyer insists that Lyle Taylor needs “an arm around the shoulder” if he is to play to his full potential, as the Birmingham City looks to continue strengthening his squad ahead of the new season.

Taylor worked well under Bowyer during the pair’s spell with Charlton Athletic, with the striker brought in from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2018.

The striker scored 20 goals in 41 League One appearances in 2018/19 which spearheaded the Addicks to a play-off finish, before they won promotion following a win over Sunderland at Wembley.

Taylor’s 11 goals in 22 games the following campaign gave Charlton hope of avoiding relegation from the Championship, before controversially refusing to play any part in their final 11 league games after the country went into lockdown, due to fear of injury.

The 31-year-old left Charlton at the end of that season, joining Nottingham Forest on a free transfer. He is since yet to make an impact, though, scoring only five goals in 42 appearances and falling behind Lewis Grabban in the pecking order.

Bowyer, who is now in charge of Birmingham City, has been speaking about his techniques to get the best out of players such as Taylor, who clearly rely on confidence and scoring goals.

Speaking live on talkSPORT (6th August, 09:13am), he said: “I’m very close with my players. I like to be there for them, because players aren’t as strong as we were I don’t think.

“Jonathan Leko is a great player, but he needs an arm around him all the time.

“Lyle Taylor, who I worked with at Charlton, is the same. They need that arm around the shoulder, and I enjoy doing it because they need to feel special and I want them to feel special so they can give me the best they can.”

Birmingham have been linked with a move for a Championship striker, as per Alan Nixon, as Bowyer looks to bolster his options ahead of the new season.

It remains to be seen whether that target is in fact Taylor, with his future on Trentside remaining up in the air ahead of this season.

The Verdict

Taylor was the main man at Charlton, and Bowyer would have been given him several votes of confidence during their time at the Valley.

That would have been so beneficial for him, and he’s proven that when he plays regularly, he scores goals at this level.

Taylor isn’t the main man at Forest, though, and was never going to be given Lewis Grabban’s record in front of goal at the City Ground.

It will be interesting if this situation develops.