Lee Bowyer reveals Neil Etheridge plan at Birmingham City

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has suggested that he could hand goalkeeper Neil Etheridge an extended break over the summer due to his forthcoming international commitments.

Etheridge has been an important player for Birmingham this season having been signed last summer by former boss Aitor Karanka. The keeper has managed to record 13 clean sheets in his 43 Championship appearances.

He missed the 4-0 defeat at home to Cardiff City last time out and has likely played his final game for the club this term already.

Whilst most of Birmingham’s squad will be having a break over the summer, next month Etheridge is expected to be in the Philippines squad for matches in June against Guam, China and the Maldives. He will then get the chance to have a rest and prepare for next season.

1 of 18 Mikael Forssell? More Less

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer revealed that as a result of his forthcoming international commitments Etheridge will be handed a longer break over the summer than the rest of the squad. While he also revealed that the keeper would travel with the squad to Blackburn Rovers but would not be involved.

He said: “Neil will be travelling but he won’t be involved.

“There’s a bit of a stomach problem he has had for a while and obviously he is going to be away on international duty all summer so he is not going to have any rest.

“So I think now it’s ‘OK. Let’s come off him a bit now from kicking, kicking, kicking putting pressure on the stomach. There is no point taking any risks.

“I will give him an extra week or so after we start because he won’t have had a break or like a week’s break.

“It’s not quite the same as an outfield player but everyone needs a break mentally, to be around the family, see people.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for everyone to go away in the summer unless that changes but he will need to take a step away from football for a short period at least.”

The verdict

This seems to be like very sensible man-management by Bowyer and it is something that he will hope to benefit from at the start of next season if Etheridge can return to the Blues in top condition and ready to play a major role for them next term.

The keeper will likely be Bowyer’s number one choice in goal for next season unless he chooses to bring in his own goalkeeper over the summer transfer window. That would seem unlikely given the Philippines international has largely been a solid performer in goal since he took over from Karanka and guided the Blues to safety.

It is never easy juggling players over the summer who have international commitments. However, luckily for Bowyer, there is only really Etheridge that falls into that category. Therefore, it could be a straightforward task in handling that and then getting the rest of the squad fully rested ahead of pre-season.