Bowyer reacts as Charlton get concerning player news

Lee Bowyer has revealed that Charlton Athletic captain Jason Pearce is set for a scan on a knee injury and has confirmed that it ‘doesn’t look good,’ via the South London Press.

The Addicks are preparing for life in League One next season but things have been far from plain sailing this pre-season.

Speculation over the club’s very future remains prevalent and the squad is thin on the ground, with Pearce’s potential injury far from good news.

The skipper is a firm favourite and committed to the Charlton cause for next season so they’ll be hoping for the best with his knee but, after missing the friendly with Birmingham at the weekend, Bowyer revealed that there is concern over his fitness right now:

“Pearcey hurt his knee on Friday.

“So that’s why he wasn’t involved in the game.

“He is going to have a scan. It doesn’t look good.”

The Verdict

Charlton need all the players they can get at the moment and potentially losing Pearce for a considerable time would be a massive blow to their defence.

Naby Sarr has already left and Tom Lockyer has signalled his intent to try and leave this summer, meaning it’s another area where they are short at the moment.

With boardroom battles continuing, though, getting new players in is proving difficult and fans will just hope something budges sooner rather than later.