Lee Bowyer reveals Birmingham City transfer decision ahead of January window

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that Harlee Dean is looking for a new club ahead of the January window.

Lee Bowyer confirms that Gary Gardner was missing for #bcfc today due to COVID. Should be available for next game. Also says club captain Harlee Dean has been told he’ll be available for transfer in January. pic.twitter.com/USlRMbUodO — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) December 18, 2021

The centre-back was a regular under the current boss after he was appointed as Aitor Karanka’s successor earlier in the year. However, the current campaign has been tough for Dean, as he lost his place in the XI at different points.

And, the 30-year-old failed to make the matchday squad as Blues were battered 4-0 by Blackburn today, with Bowyer telling reporter Richard Wilford that the player will be allowed to leave in the New Year.

The former player went with a back three at Ewood Park, although Blues’ defensive issues were highlighted when Marc Roberts was forced off with a muscle injury in the first-half of the heavy defeat.

With Roberts seemingly set for a spell on the sidelines, you would expect Blues to be in the market for defensive reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window, particularly as there are concerns that Wolves could recall Dion Sanderson next month as well.

The verdict

This is a bold call from Bowyer in the sense that Dean is an experienced player and Roberts’ injury today showed that Blues don’t have much depth in that role, especially if they continue with a back three.

So, that would suggest something has gone on, as Dean had been on the bench in recent weeks but he didn’t make the squad today.

On the whole though, he hasn’t been good enough for Birmingham so it’s not a major blow if he leaves and you can’t imagine the fans will be too bothered.

