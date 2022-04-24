Lee Bowyer reveals anger at key decision from Birmingham’s draw with Millwall

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer was left angered by the referee after a late penalty denied his side three points in their draw with Millwall on Saturday.

Birmingham looked to be cruising to a much needed three points over playoff chasers Millwall before a last minute penalty meant the spoils were shared.

Blues were 2-1 up going into the seventh minute of injury before Benik Afobe scored from the penalty spot after Gary Gardner was adjudged to have fouled Jake Cooper in the area, meaning each side were forced to settle for a point.

It would have been a huge three points after Bowyer’s side were thrashed 6-1 away at Blackpool last week, alievating the pressure currently on Bowyer and his team.

In speaking to the media after the game, Bowyer told journalists: “I believed we deserved to win the game – but yet again another decision by the officials has cost us more points. It has never been a penalty.

“Just because someone feels contact and goes to ground, it doesn’t mean it’s a foul and that’s what happened.

“The fella is six foot five inches and he goes down the way he did….I am not blaming him, but the officials have to see through it.”

It wasn’t just the penalty that left Bowyer fuming, but the amount of fouls being given by the referee across the game as whole, as he added: “I think second half they got a lot more decisions that we did, then he fell for that one at the end. I don’t know why he gave a penalty.

“We deserved to win the game but the official took that away”

The Verdict

It was a much better performance from Birmingham and much needed as well. The players were under pressure, and rightly so after last week’s performance.

Arguably, Birmingham should have come away from the game with three points as well if it wasn’t for the penalty. Bowyer is right to be frustrated as the penalty is soft, so it’s hard to find a reason to defend the referee on this occasion.

There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done however as the defending for the first Millwall goal shows that. But, this was a good point against a side chasing promotion via the playoffs, and a solid response to last week’s debacle.