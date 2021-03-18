Lee Bowyer responds to pundit criticism after Birmingham City appointment

Lee Bowyer insists the size and potential of Birmingham City are why he chose to join the club, after TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan questioned his decision.

Speaking on the radio following Bowyer’s decision to resign as Charlton boss, Jordan was mystified as to why the 44-year-old would swap the League One promotion hopefuls to join the Championship strugglers.

However, Bowyer told Birmingham Live that it was an easy decision, as he reflected on his own playing days at St. Andrew’s, and explained the challenge to turn things around appealed.

“I know the club, I have been here, I know how big it is, I know what it is capable of being, I played in the Premier League with this club so I know what the possibility is with the fan base and everything.

“He said some nice things as well, so it’s not like Simon is trying to have a pop at me. I will never regret it because this is a very good club also, with great fans and an owner who has put a lot of money into the club.”

Bowyer picked up three points in his first game in charge as Blues beat Reading 2-1 last night.

The verdict

This was a level-headed response from Bowyer, and he obviously feels that he can be the man to turn Blues around after a tough few years.

In terms of Jordan’s comments, it was surprising to see what he said, as Blues are a higher division and many would consider them to be a bigger club.

Either way, the call has been made, and the win last night was the perfect start for Bowyer, who will only be focused on keeping the team up this season.

