Lee Bowyer responds to critics after recent slump in Charlton form

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has said that he is ‘thick-skinned’ amid the recent run of form that the club is going through.

The Addicks are struggling at home particularly at the moment with them having not won at The Valley since beating AFC Wimbledon 5-2 in mid-December.

Indeed, it’s been a torrid run of form since then on their own patch with losses to the likes of play-off rivals Accrington and Portsmouth as well as relegation battlers Burton Albion on Tuesday.

After the result against the Brewers, there were some calls from a section of the support on social media for a change in the dugout but Bowyer remains ahead of the clash with Blackpool and he is ready to take the criticism on the chin and keep going with Thomas Sandgaard as owner.

He said via the club’s official Twitter this morning:

💬LB: “I’m thick-skinned. I’m a strong person. I care, that’s why I was down after the game the other day. I care about the club & the results. Things are better now because Thomas is here. Now is the time that we’re rebuilding and we all have to accept that, including me.” #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) February 25, 2021

The Verdict

Charlton look more stable off of the field now and that is obviously why hopes are increasing that on-field matters can now kick on.

Fans have been frustrated with results of late, though, for obvious reasons and Bowyer knows that it’s not good enough if they want to get into the play-offs.

He and the players will work hard to try and turn it around, though, and they have a chance to do so against Blackpool this weekend.