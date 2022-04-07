Lee Bowyer responds after Leeds United linked with transfer swoop for Birmingham City player

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has admitted that he isn’t surprised to see reports linking George Hall with a move to the Premier League.

The 17-year-old midfielder is the latest exciting talent to come through the ranks at St. Andrew’s, with his performances for the U23s and in training having done enough for Bowyer to give Hall a chance in the first-team.

The teenager was handed a start against QPR earlier in the campaign and he has been on the bench on occasions as well.

Therefore, his progress has caught the eye, with reports claiming that Leeds United were among a host of clubs from England and Germany tracking Hall.

And, whilst he wouldn’t be drawn on whether a move is likely, Bowyer explained to Birmingham Live why the performances of the player were always going to attract attention.

“He’s doing well so, he’s played for the 23s the other day and done well so I’m not surprised if there are Premier League clubs looking at him, it would not surprise me.”

If Hall did go to Elland Road he would follow Amari Miller who made that move last year.

The verdict

Bowyer was pretty short with his reply here and you can understand why as he won’t want to build the speculation surrounding Hall, as all at the club want him to stay for the long-term.

However, as he says, it’s no surprise to see there is interest in the player because the fact he is involved in the first-team at 17 shows we are talking about a real talent.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out but all at Birmingham will hope they get to see Hall develop as a player whilst in royal blue.

