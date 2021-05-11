Lee Bowyer reacts to major Birmingham City development

Big developments have played out at Birmingham City this week with CEO Xuandong Ren leaving the club with immediate effect.

Any news surrounding the day-to-day running of the club and the ownership and board is of natural interest to Blues fans, given what has happened there in recent years, and this is naturally a topic of discussion and speculation.

Indeed, it’s a big change in a significant area of the club and Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has offered his thoughts on the situation, revealing it was late on Monday he was made aware of the incoming announcement.

Indeed, he’s also said he’s looking forward to working with those that will remain at the club and get a plan going forwards put together as the Blues look for better fortunes in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

Bowyer said, via Birmingham Live:

“The first I was aware of it was late yesterday, I got made aware late yesterday they had made that decision, I was not aware that discussions were going on behind the scenes regarding Dong or any other member of staff.

“That’s a decision they have made and us as a football club, we have to move on.

“I will now look to try and sit in front of the people upstairs and see what the plan is going forward for the football club because the most important thing is we get things right and all move forward.”

The Verdict

The overall reaction to this news among Blues fans on social media has been a positive one and you can perhaps understand why.

City need someone in that position that’s going to really start getting decisions right and showing a real understanding of the club.

Someone that can work closely with Lee Bowyer and the footballing side as well as also doing the boardroom-type business is needed and if Blues make a good appointment here there’ll be excitement about the path the club is heading down.