Lee Bowyer reacts to Leeds United return following Charlton clash

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer succumbed to temptation last night at Elland Road as the former Leeds United midfielder aimed an admiring glance at the club’s promotion celebrations following last night’s 4-0 defeat for the Addicks against the champions.

Heading into the game in the knowledge that only a win would secure their Championship safety, Bowyer’s men quickly found themselves behind against Marcelo Bielsa’s free flowing outfit as Ben White opened the scoring with a sumptuous volley that left Addicks keeper Dillon Phillips with absolutely no chance.

Further well taken strikes from Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton put the icing on the home side’s promotion clinching cake as the Addicks were well beaten and thus condemned to League One football next season.

Have each of these 15 Leeds United players scored a league goal this season?

1 of 15 Kalvin Phillips. Yes No

Speaking to Leeds Live after the game, former Leeds stalwart Bowyer was quick to comment on his return to his old stomping ground:

“Walking on the pitch today before the game started gave me goosebumps, just remembering.

“I remember when I was in this part of the pitch and I scored against this side and that part of the pitch and I scored against that side.

“I will always have good memories and the fans have been great.”

Bowyer of course turned out for the Whites on over 260 occasions during his time with the Yorkshire based outfit between 1996 and 2003 before leaving to join West Ham United after what was a vastly successful period for the 43-year-old at Elland Road.

The Verdict

It was certainly a tough night emotionally for Lee Bowyer last night as he made his return to Elland Road for the first time since 2003, thus no doubt bringing a lot of fond memories to a head.

He is still held in such high regard by much of the Leeds United faithful and many will no doubt be hoping he can help the Addicks bounce back next season.

From a Charlton perspective, the Addicks face yet another testing summer, with controversy over the club’s ownership continuing to cast a ghastly shadow over the South London club as they prepare for a return to League One next season.