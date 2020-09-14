Lee Bowyer reacts to fresh Charlton Athletic transfer speculation

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has reacted to news that Dillon Phillips is attracting the interest of Championship promotion-hopefuls, Brentford.

Reports from The Sun over the weekend suggested that Brentford were lining up Phillips as a potential replacement for David Raya, who is on the radar of Arsenal at this stage.

However, despite the national talk of Brentford making a move to sign Phillips, Bowyer has offered a different take on things.

Quiz: 6 of these Charlton Athletic facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Luke Young is Charlton’s most capped England international – True or false? True False

“We’ve not heard anything from Brentford,” Bowyer told the South London Press. “It’s just people out there trying to escalate something. We’ve not heard a thing.

“There is a club that is interested in him that has approached us. I think there is a good possibility he’ll go there.”

Phillips, 25, featured in all 46 of Charlton’s games in the Championship last season, but the goalkeeper was unable to inspire Bowyer’s side to stay in the division.

The goalkeeper did miss his first league game of the 2020/21 campaign, though, sitting out of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Crewe.

Bowyer’s side made a winning start on their return to League One, with Alfie Doughty and Conor Washington on the scoresheet for the Addicks.

The Verdict

Phillips is going to be in-demand this summer following Charlton’s relegation. He was impressive in the Championship last season and that looks like his level now.

However, it doesn’t look like Brentford is going to be his destination, with Bowyer really shutting down this rumour.

Of course, things might change, but for now, it looks like Phillips will be heading elsewhere if he does leave the Valley.

Thoughts? Let us know!