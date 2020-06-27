Lee Bowyer reacts to Charlton’s win over QPR as he singles out club figure for praise

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer remains coy about his side’s chances of Championship survival after their 1-0 win over QPR today, and has thanked assistant manager Johnnie Jackson for his recent work on set-pieces.

Darren Pratley headed home from a corner in the first-half to steer Charlton to their second 1-0 since the restart. It comes after their returning win against Hull City last weekend, and Bowyer has hailed his side after another solid performance.

“It was similar to last weekend,” Bowyer told www.cafc.co.uk. “I thought it was a very solid performance.

“We limited them to chances. I thought they had one good chance, one clear-cut chance in the 90 minutes and Dillon [Phillips] made a good save but apart from that I thought it was a good solid performance.”

Charlton did enough to see out a relatively comfortable win in the end, albeit against a lacklustre QPR side. It’s a win that takes them up to 18th in the Championship table – three points ahead of 22nd-place Huddersfield.

“With seven games to go there is still a lot of time left,” warned Bowyer. “We’re not out of it now. We still have to focus and keep fighting for every point because this league can hurt you.

“We’ve had a good start, we’re in a good position but we have to keep fighting to the end because the most important thing for me is that we stay in the division.”

Charlton had a torrid spell after what was an inspired start to life back in the Championship. Injuries beset them like no other team in the league and after more losing form in 2020, they looked set for an immediate return to League One.

After the game today, Bowyer thanked Jackson for his recent work on the training ground. He explained how the ex-Addick has been tutoring the players on set-pieces – work that evidently paid off this afternoon.

“Jacko works hard on set-pieces,” explained Bowyer. “We look at other teams and how they set up. I had a conversation with Jacko the other evening and said ‘look there is something you can work on here and work on there’.

“I said ‘these are three things that can hurt you, you fiddle around with it and go with what you think is best’ and Jacko worked on them hard yesterday and it has paid off again. Set-pieces are very big in the game. We work hard at them, Jacko more so.”

The verdict

If there’s one thing that Bowyer should be credited for, it’s his ability to keep the faith amongst his players. Charlton plummeted towards the drop zone after New Year and would spend the temporary break in football in it.

That would no doubt have played on the minds of his players, but since the return they’ve showed their worth in the Championship, and a few more winning performances will no doubt ensure their Championship status for another season.