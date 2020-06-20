Lee Bowyer reacts to Charlton Athletic’s win over Hull

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has hailed his side’s performance today, after they claimed a 1-0 win over Hull City in the Championship.

Both sides went into this game needing a win, but it was Charlton who left with all three points after Jason Pearce’s first-half goal. It was the defender’s first in the Championship this season, and it lifts his side out of the relegation zone.

Speaking to www.cafc.co.uk after the game, Bowyer gave his verdict on the win:

“I think it was well deserved. From the first whistle we were at it. We looked sharp. This week building up to it, I said to the players that they have had a good week and they were ready to go and they showed that.”

There was little in the game, but Charlton played out the perfect away performance to snatch the early goal, and to keep Hull at bay for the remainder of the fixture.

“To get the goal quite early on was nice,” explained Bowyer. “I think we settled down after that and we got into some very good areas. I thought that on another day we maybe could have scored another two or three goals. Overall, a clean sheet as well. I’m very, very pleased.”

Charlton now sit in 19th-place of the Championship table, leapfrogging both Middlesbrough and Huddersfield and forcing Hull into the bottom-three.

“The good thing is if you can get off to a winning start, now we are out of the bottom three, it’s in our hands,” continued the Charlton boss. “I believe in our players and I’ve said that all along.

“Now we’ve got a week to prepare for QPR, it’s going to be another tough game but another game we can win if we do the right things. It’s a good start but it’s not over yet and we have to keep fighting for every point and we did that today. I’m really proud of them.”

Charlton next host QPR at the weekend. The R’s succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Barnsley today, and that’ll give Charlton and Bowyer plenty of hope as they return to The Valley after three months away.

The verdict

Charlton were fully deserved of the win today. Despite playing against a woeful side in Hull, they got the job done, and they’re one step closer to securing their Championship status for another season.

There’s eight games remaining though. and with the likes of Barnsley picking up points today, no team is yet safe from relegation to League One.