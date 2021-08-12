Lee Bowyer provides update on situation with Dion Sanderson at Birmingham City

Lee Bowyer gave an update on the fitness schedule of Dion Sanderson at his Birmingham City press conference this afternoon.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee is still recovering from a back injury sustained last term.

Birmingham made an excellent start to the 2021/22 campaign in defeating newly relegated side Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Maxime Colin scored the only goal of the game with Tahith Chong taking some plaudits on the first competitive game of his loan spell from Manchester United.

Bowyer said today: Dion Sanderson is doing well, he is training with us now. He is playing catch up and needs minutes. I think a week on Monday, we are looking for him to play his first game for the U23s.“

Sanderson might find it tough to break into the first team when he is fit and available for selection, with Harlee Dean and Marc Roberts being such dependable defenders particularly since Lee Bowyer’s arrival in March.

However throughout the 46 game season there will certainly be opportunities for the 21-year-old, who will be looking to impress his parent club once again having made a great impact at Sunderland last term.

Birmingham will be hoping to be more comfortable in maintaining their Championship status this season after a nail biting few years above the drop. Bowyer’s high intensity approach to management should be a good learning experience for Sanderson who had a taste of second tier action on his first loan spell away from Molineux, where he made 10 appearances for Cardiff City in 2019/20.

The Verdict

There is still a way to go but this is excellent news for Birmingham City supporters.

19-year-old Nico Gordon stepped in at centre back for their League Cup first round victory over Colchester United but some competition for places with the old heads of Dean and Roberts will be welcome in the squad.

Sanderson looked a class above League One level in his 27 appearances for Sunderland last term and the Blues are a sensible step up as he continues to cut his teeth in the Football League, hoping to be considered in the Wolves first team picture in the coming seasons.

25 quiz questions about Birmingham City and Lee Bowyer as 21/22 season edges closer – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 25 How old is Lee Bowyer? 34 39 44 39