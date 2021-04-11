Lee Bowyer provides update on key Birmingham City man following Luton absence

Lee Bowyer has moved to provide an injury update on Birmingham City forward Scott Hogan following their 2-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

It was Hogan’s usual strike partner Lukas Jutkiewicz who inspired Blues to a big 2-0 win over Stoke yesterday, with the striker netting a brace at St. Andrew’s.

But Hogan, who had played in every game under Bowyer since his arrival from Charlton Athletic, was nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad.

Hogan is currently Blues’ leading goalscorer with seven goals to his name in all competitions this season, after penning a permanent move from Aston Villa in the summer.

But speaking to Birmingham Live following a vital victory for his side, Bowyer revealed that Hogan picked up a training ground injury in the build-up to the game.

He said: “He slipped, they were doing a piggy-in-the-middle, a little bit of fun, before training, part of the warm-up and he slipped and there was a problem with his hip but hopefully it’s not too long.”

Birmingham sit 18th in the Championship following their win yesterday, nine points clear of the relegation zone with five games remaining.

The Verdict

It looked to be a frustrating blow for Birmingham, but thankfully Jutkiewicz found his goalscoring boots and fired Blues to a big win yesterday.

Hogan has been a key player since joining from Villa in the summer, and to have your top scorer missing for an important home clash is a worry.

But Blues will hope to have him back fit and available sooner rather than later as they look to continue climbing the table with only a few games remaining.