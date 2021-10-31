Lee Bowyer provides update on condition of Birmingham City duo following Middlesbrough win

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has revealed that Tahith Chong and Kristian Pedersen will be assessed during the week to determine the extent of their injuries.



Chong was a notable absentee from Birmingham’s squad for the trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday with him missing for just the second time from Bowyer’s side this season in the Championship.

In his absence the Blues were able to build on their much-needed win against Swansea City in their previous league game. They were able to edge out Middlesbrough with a battling performance where their new found solidity helped them secure all three points after they took two chances that came their way.

Another blow that Birmingham suffered during the game was to defender Kristian Pedersen. He was forced off the field with what looked like a hamstring injury with just over twenty minutes remaining. Jeremie Bela was able to come off the bench and help the Blues see out the game despite the loss of the left-back.

Speaking to Birmingham Live after the Blues’ win at Middlesbrough, Bowyer revealed that Chong missed the game due to an injury he suffered in training.

He added that he will now undergo a scan to assess the damage on that issue. While he also revealed that Pedersen was withdrawn with a hamstring issue, saying: “He [Chong] just played a five yard pass in training yesterday, no-one near him and he has felt a bit of pain in his groin. He has gone for a scan and we will find out later.

“His hamstring (Pedersen) got tight so we will have to see how he is tomorrow as well”.

The Verdict

This is a blow for the Blues, with Chong a player that has been essential for them so far this season and he will be someone that they would really miss if he were to be out of action for a prolonged period due to the injury he suffered in training.

However, Riley McGree’s form at the moment will take some of the issue away if Chong is absent for a while. Having said that Birmingham are not blessed with loads of creative players and therefore they will need the Manchester United loanee back as soon as possible.

Pedersen is also a crucial player for the Blues and he has been performing well since moving back to left-wing-back. He is someone that Birmingham need to keep fit if they are going to build on their back-to-back wins in the league and continue to climb the table.