Lee Bowyer provides update on Charlton’s pursuit of in-demand Championship player

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has claimed he is interested in Bournemouth’s Nnamdi Ofoborh but believes the midfielder is an unrealistic target as there is significant demand.

Earlier this week, London News Online reported that the Addicks were keen on the 21-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer.

Speaking to the outlet, the Charlton boss has confirmed that Ofoborh is a player he is interested in but outlined why he believes a deal is off the cards.

He said: “I like the player but it’s not going to be realistic bringing him here.

“There are a lot more attractive offers for him at a higher level and even some abroad as well.”

With just six months left on his current deal, the Cherries may be keen to cash in this month rather than let him leave as a free agent in the summer.

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall has indicated that the South Coast club would like to keep Ofoborh but that the decision rests in the midfielder’s hands.

The Nigerian U20 international has featured just five times for the Cherries this season and been in and out of the matchday squad in recent weeks.

A product of the Championship club’s academy system, he impressed while on loan with Wycombe in the second half of last season – helping them secure promotion from League One.

The Verdict

This is a very honest appraisal from Bowyer and some interesting insight as he reveals that there is significant demand.

That’s no surprise given the 21-year-old’s impressive loan spell with Wycombe and the glimpses he’s shown for the Cherries this season.

Ofoborh looks a talented young player and not just someone that could contribute right away but that will continue to develop over the next few years, particularly with the right coaching.

This sort of signing is exactly what Addicks fans would likely love to see, though as Bowyer suggests it may just be out of reach.