Lee Bowyer provides update as Birmingham City consider move for free agent

Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Andre Wisdom is set to play for Birmingham City’s U23 side tomorrow as they consider signing the defender.

Lee Bowyer says Teden Mengi missed out today with a sore hamstring – hopes it’ll be a short-term absence. Andre Wisdom likely to play for U23s on Monday as his trial at #bcfc continues. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) February 19, 2022

The 28-year-old has been without a club since leaving Derby County at the end of the previous season, and it has been widely reported recently that he is training with Blues in the hope of landing a contract.

Those chances of securing a deal may have increased as Bowyer’s defensive concerns heightened with Teden Mengi missing the 2-2 draw at Stoke City yesterday with a hamstring injury.

And, reporter Richard Wilford stated after the draw in Staffordshire that the boss had revealed they are still assessing Wisdom.

The ex-Liverpool youngster will be given a chance to play for the U23s, which could be important for the player to prove his fitness as he hasn’t played a game since the end of last season.

Due to a host of defensive problems, Blues were forced to field full-backs Kristian Pedersen and Maxime Colin in central defence, with natural wingers Jordan Graham and Jeremie Bela at full-back.

The verdict

The defence that Bowyer played yesterday shows just how short they are in that department, so it’s no surprise that they are seriously taking a look at free agents.

Wisdom would appear to be a very good addition for Blues because he is proven at this level, can play full-back if necessary and is available to make an instant impact.

Of course, concerns about his match fitness would be valid, but whether it’s Wisdom or someone else, you would expect Blues to make a new defensive signing to strengthen the squad.

