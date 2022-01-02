Lee Bowyer provides Tahith Chong update as Birmingham return looms

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer hopes to be able to welcome Tahith Chong back from Manchester United later on in the season.

The Dutch youngster arrived on loan during the summer from the Red Devils and had an electric start to the season at St. Andrew’s.

Whilst not scoring for the Blues, Chong dazzled fans with his trickery but he has not been seen since October due to injury.

Chong had surgery on his thigh problem at the start of November, with United saying at the time that the recovery could between four and five months.

Birmingham were looking to break into the play-off spots this season and their form was inconsistent but promising before the attacking midfielder’s setback.

However, since the Dutchman’s injury, Birmingham’s form has dropped off and have now slipped to 17th in the Championship table – around the same place they’ve been finishing for the previous few campaigns.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about Chong’s recovery, Bowyer said: “He’s ahead of schedule. I don’t want to put a date on it but he’s ahead of schedule – quite a bit ahead of schedule.

“So he will definitely be coming back to us, touch wood, if nothing happens in his recovery.

“But things are going well. He’s happy and he’s ahead of schedule, which is good for us.

“Hopefully we will get him back sooner because we have definitely missed him, for sure – that bit of flair in the final third.”

The Verdict

It’s great news for Birmingham City and Lee Bowyer who will be without Riley McGree after the Australian returned to Charlotte FC following the end of his loan spell.

It leaves the Blues light of options in the attacking areas and Chong returning will certainly give them a boost.

He showed his quality in games against Luton Town and Derby and it’s something that will be needed if Birmingham City are to avoid letting their season fade away or worse.

And his return cannot come any sooner with the Blues really struggling at the top end of the pitch right now.