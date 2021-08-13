Lee Bowyer provides Tahith Chong fitness update ahead of Birmingham’s clash with Stoke

Lee Bowyer has revealed that Tahith Chong is a doubt for Birmingham City’s game against Stoke City this weekend.

The attacking midfielder joined on loan from Manchester United in the summer and he made his debut for Blues against Sheffield United last week, putting in a brilliant display to help the team to a 1-0 win.

As well as showing class on the ball, Chong battled and did his defensive work to ensure Blues kept a clean sheet.

However, the 21-year-old was forced off in the 73rd minute and Bowyer told the club’s media that Chong picked up a knock which makes him a doubt for the weekend.

“Tahith came off injured against Sheffield United, he hasn’t trained this week. He is touch and go for Saturday. We will have to assess him.”

Whilst it would be a blow not to have the former Club Brugge man, Blues are well stocked for options to replace the youngster. Ivan Sunjic came on for him at Bramall Lane, with Jonathan Leko, Riley McGree and Jordan Graham others who could come into Bowyer’s thinking, depending on which formation he goes with.

The verdict

This is a shame for Blues and Chong because he really was fantastic last week, showing that he is not only a talented player but someone who can fight for the team when it’s needed as well.

So, if he is available, he’s sure to be in the XI and you would imagine that Bowyer will give him every chance to prove his fitness before the game tomorrow.

But, at this stage of the season, it’s not a time to take risks. If he isn’t fit, someone else can come in and Chong will have a few days extra rest to prepare for the midweek clash with Bournemouth.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.