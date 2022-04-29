Lee Bowyer provides fresh update as he seeks talks with key Birmingham City figures

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed talks over his future still haven’t taken place, with nothing planned until the end of the season.

Blues have endured a very tough campaign and they only sit above the relegation zone because of the points deductions that Derby and Reading have been hit with.

Therefore, Bowyer has made it clear that he wants to make major changes over the summer, and he had hoped to make some early moves due to the fact the team are already safe and have little to play for.

That hasn’t happened though, and the former player gave an interesting update on the situation when speaking to Birmingham Live.

“Obviously I was waiting for a response and I have gone through Craig and Craig is saying that the chairman wants to wait until the end of the season to have a discussion.

“Everybody can look at it in whichever way they want, you can look at it in a negative way, in a positive way at the end of the day it’s still my career as well that I have to think about.”

The verdict

This is becoming a pretty messy situation and it’s not really doing anyone any favours.

Firstly, given Blues’ position, there’s no real reason to wait until the end of the season, as they’re just wasting time that could be used to either bring in a new boss, if that’s the direction they want to go in, or to back Bowyer.

Clearly, he wants clarification and support ahead of next season, because whoever is in charge at St. Andrew’s is going to have a big job on their hands as a lot of changes need to be made.

