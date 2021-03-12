Lee Bowyer provides encouraging update on Charlton player’s future and contract situation

Charlton Athletic midfielder Ben Watson looks set to stay at the Valley for the 2021/22 season after manager Lee Bowyer revealed that he believes the extension clause in the 36-year-old’s contract has been triggered.

Watson left Nottingham Forest as a free agent last summer and signed with the Addicks in late September, agreeing a deal that would keep him in south London until the end of the current campaign.

It is understood there was a clause in that deal that extends his contract if he plays a certain percentage of Charlton’s games this term.

Watson has featured 23 times for the Addicks since his arrival and, speaking to London News Online, Bowyer indicated he believed that was enough for his deal to be extended.

He said: “I think he will be here next season. I’m sure that he’s played enough now to trigger that [clause]. Ben has been good for us.”

Watson hasn’t missed a game for the Addicks since February and with the side having taken seven points from their last three games, looks likely to feature against Shrewsbury Town tomorrow.

The 36-year-old’s future appears to have been decided for another year but Charlton will have some decisions to make as we approach the summer as 13 first team players have contracts that are set to expire at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

16 celebrities that support Charlton Athletic – But do they really?

1 of 16 1. Eddie Izzard True False

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for Charlton because Watson has quietly been a very useful addition to the squad, helping to control games from central midfield and break up opposition play.

It could well be a busy summer for the Addicks given the number of players out of contract but it’s useful to have the future of one of their experienced heads resolved.

He’s been part of promotion-winning sides in the past and seems like just the sort of character Bowyer needs in the dressing room.