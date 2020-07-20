Lee Bowyer provides concerning update on Charlton player contracts

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that he is unable to begin contract negotiations with key players due to a current embargo.

It has been a difficult few months for the Addicks, who are fighting in a relegation battle and have faced some off-field issues relating to East Street Investments’ takeover of the club.

The EFL announced in March that they had placed Charlton under a registration embargo.

Speaking to London News Online, Bowyer revealed that situation has left him unable to negotiate new deals with senior players, including goalkeeper Dillon Phillips and out-of-contract trio Naby Sarr, Jonny Williams, and Adam Matthews.

He said: “I hope he (Sarr) stays but because of this embargo we’re under we can’t offer contracts to senior players yet.

“With the young kids we can, but not the senior boys – because of the embargo.

“We would sign Naby whether we were in the Championship or League One – but we can’t do it.

“It’s given us less time when we finish [the season] to try and tie down players or bring players in. It’s just another thing going on behind the scenes that doesn’t sit right with me.

“It’s a difficult enough period without having things like that to deal with.

“Albie [Morgan] has signed and Josh Davison has signed. But they are kids. The more senior ones like Adam Matthews, Naby and all them type of lads, we can’t. Dillon is another example.

“Because of the embargo we can’t offer them new contracts.

“I don’t know when that will be lifted. I don’t know what is going on – I’ve stepped away from all that behind the scenes. I just want to keep us in the division and cross that bridge when we come to it.

“I’m guessing 99 percent of the other clubs in the division don’t have to work this way. But that’s the way it is, unfortunately.”

Charlton are 21st in the table and only above the bottom three on goal difference heading into the final game of the season.

They need to better or equal the result of Luton Town on Wednesday but face a tough test against Championship winners Leeds United.

They could be set to lose Bowyer this summer as the 43-year-old coach has been linked with the vacant manager positions at both Birmingham City and Bristol City.

The Verdict

Bowyer’s reveal will likely be a concerning one for Charlton fans to hear as the club are unable to offer senior players new deals for the time being.

That may mean a number of the current squad walk away as free agents this summer.

It could be a particularly frustrating one for the Addicks, with the possibility of relegation and the exit of Bowyer and some senior players.