Lee Bowyer provides Birmingham City transfer update ahead of January window

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed that talks are underway with prospective new signings, as he also said clubs are approaching Blues to take players on loan.

A mixed first half of the season, combined with the fact that Riley McGree and Tahith Chong will not be with the side in 2022 means that Blues are expected to be active in the January window.

And, speaking to reporter Richard Wilford, Bowyer gave an update on the transfer situation, as he also claimed that clubs see St. Andrew’s as the right place for their younger players to develop.

“Lee Bowyer says club are talking to a couple of players about January moves, and has received offers from teams keen to send players on loan to Blues.”

Bringing in attacking reinforcements are sure to be the priority, particularly attacking midfielders, with McGree’s return to MLS outfit Charlotte FC a major blow considering his recent performances.

Blues are currently 17th in the Championship, having scored just 22 goals at the halfway point in the season ahead of a home game against QPR on Sunday.

The verdict

It’s obvious that Birmingham need new signings in, so it’s positive for fans to see Bowyer say that talks have already taken place.

Furthermore, it’s no surprise that clubs see Bowyer as the right choice to develop players, as he has shown with Charlton and Blues that he can help younger players in particular.

So, it will be intriguing to see what deals can get done, but Blues need to be active this month to ensure they can start moving up the table.

