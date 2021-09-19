Lee Bowyer pinpoints reason behind heavy Birmingham loss to Peterborough

Birmingham City fell to a 3-0 defeat to Peterborough on Saturday in what was an uncharacteristic display from the Blues.

In what was seen as a bit of a surprise result, Posh raced into an instant lead through a Harlee Dean own goal in the first minute before the hosts doubled the advantage before half-time through Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The result was sealed on 50 minutes through Jorge Grant, and the Blues’ mood was worsened thanks to a red card for Gary Gardner.

After starting the season strongly, Lee Bowyer’s side have fallen to two back-to-back defeats and conceding seven goals in the last two games.

Bowyer has admitted his side was ‘fatigued’ in the defeat at the Weston Homes Stadium, and Peterborough deserved all three points.

Bowyer was honest in his post-match press conference, thanking the fans for their efforts throughout the game and blamed tiredness for the defeat.

“I have to thank our fans for non-stop singing and for staying until the end and I’ll apologise to the fans for that performance. It was nowhere near good enough,” Bowyer said, via Peterborough Today.

“The players are physically and mentally tired. But second half I thought we came out and caused them problems. Nothing went our way all day though.”

Birmingham City did create plenty of chances throughout the game, with Bowyer bemoaning their luck at key times in the game.

“We couldn’t score in the first half,” Bowyer continued.

“We could’ve made it 1-1, but then seconds later they win a penalty to make it 2-0.

“At half time we changed things around and I thought we started as the better team in the second half.

“We made changes and caused them problems, but then someone makes a pass, the ball hits one of our players on the heel, they break and score and it’s like, wow.

“But if we score that next goal we’re in the game, but it just didn’t go our way for whatever reason.” The Verdict Birmingham City will be rueing missed chances at key times in this game. They came up against a Peterborough side who were very keen to get their season up and running, and they couldn’t match them physically. There were certainly positives in the game for the West Midlands side and may have picked up the points on another day. However, it’s important to remember how poor Birmingham City have been in recent seasons. Desperate back-to-back defeats, it’s been a positive start for Bowyer’s side this season.