Lee Bowyer outlines reason behind Birmingham City transfer decision and comments on long-term future of player

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has revealed that the intention behind Sam Cosgrove’s departure to Shrewsbury Town was to get him regular game time this season to get him scoring goals again.

Cosgrove was signed by Birmingham from Aberdeen in January for a fee of around £2 million as then manager Aitor Karanka scrambled around to try and find a solution to the Blues goal scoring issues in the final third.

However, with Karanka leaving the club and being replaced by Bowyer, Cosgrove never really got the chance to have a run in the side to show what he could offer for them upfront. In total, the 24-year-old managed just 12 goalless appearances in the second half of last term.

It had been widely reported that Bowyer was keen to move Cosgrove on this summer and did not see the forward as a major part of his plans for the new campaign.

The 24-year-old’s loan move to Shrewsbury was confirmed this week and he will now spend the season in League One aiming to prove a few people wrong.

25 quiz questions about Birmingham City and Lee Bowyer as 21/22 season edges closer – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 25 How old is Lee Bowyer? 34 39 44 39

Speaking to Birmingham Live ahead of the Blues’ meeting with Stoke City on Saturday, Bowyer revealed that Cosgrove was not going to get the game time he needed with them this season and that he hopes a loan move can get him scoring goals and playing at his best again.

Bowyer also stated they would see where they were with his long-term future when he returns next summer.

He said: “The plan for Sam is that he goes there and scores goals – that’s what I hope for him.

“I think he needs to go and play games, there’s no point Sam sitting here and watching football for a whole season.

“He’s gone to Shrewsbury, and hopefully he gets game time, scores goals and comes back in the summer and we’ll see where we’re at.”

The verdict

It has undoubtedly been a very challenging period for Cosgrove since he made the move to Birmingham from Aberdeen in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old was in all honesty something of a panic addition to the squad and those types of moves never tend to work out when they are conducted in hope rather than expectation.

Cosgrove has talent and he can be an asset if a side is set up in the way to get the best out of him. However, at Birmingham, he just did not seem to fit the bill for Bowyer who considers Lukas Jutkiewicz to be his first choice in terms of a target man to lead the line in the final third.

The 24-year-old has the chance to send a message to Bowyer and Birmingham this season and if he can perform well in the third tier and reach double figures for goals then he would be able to return a completely different player.

Bowyer might want to move him on permanently next summer and therefore a strong season with Shrewsbury is going to be vital for the Blues to get the most value out of the forward as possible.