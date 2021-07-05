Lee Bowyer outlines hopes for remainder of Birmingham City window

Birmingham City have made a positive start to the transfer window, as Lee Bowyer continues to shape his squad for next season.

Ryan Woods, Chuks Aneke and Jordan Graham have all arrived at St Andrew’s on free transfers, with all three in good stead of becoming integral members of Bowyer’s squad for the upcoming campaign.

It seems that The Blues will not be stopping there. Bowyer spoke to Birmingham Live in Scotland about the business that has been done so far and what else to expect before the season begins: “If we can add another three/four then I think we will be in a very, very good position come the start of the season.”

The Blues start the new campaign in a month’s time with a visit to recently relegated Sheffield United, by which time Birmingham fans will be hopeful that the three or proposed signings are available for.

The verdict

Another striker will certainly be on the priority list. The signing of Aneke will certainly boost their attacking options, but he is not likely to solve the goal-scoring crisis that was seen last year.

The Blues have been linked with a number of forward options already this summer. Both Kevin Nisbet and Josh Windass were seemingly options nearer the start of the window, but it seems that they will be priced out of both.

The fact that Bowyer trialled a three-at-the-back formation several times during the concluding stages of last season suggests that it might become more prominent.

Signing a young, dynamic centre-back who is comfortable in possession would also rank high up on the priority list.

For Birmingham, it is now a case of bringing in a few more players without over-spending after navigating the free-market so well.