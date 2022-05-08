Lee Bowyer outlines hopes as Birmingham City takeover talk continues

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has called for clarity moving forward regardless of whoever owns the club next season.

The former player has overseen a tough campaign for Blues, with Bowyer’s side avoiding a relegation battle due to the points deductions that rivals Derby County and Reading were hit with.

Such poor performances have sparked debate about Bowyer’s future and he is set for talks with the current owners tomorrow.

However, it’s been widely reported that several parties are interested in buying the club, which is something all fans are desperate for.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer explained how he wants the support to be able to build a team that can compete further up the table next season.

“For me I obviously want clarity, what the plan is and how we can improve because like I have said many a time, this is my career as well. I don’t want to just be known as a manager who is just constantly fighting and trying to keep a team in the division. I don’t want to be that person.”

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The verdict

These comments from Bowyer are no real surprise as he obviously wants to know what the future holds for himself personally and what sort of backing he will get.

Of course, we have seen with many clubs that takeovers can be very complicated, so he may not get the answers he wants just yet.

In the bigger picture, Blues desperately need to get new owners and the support will be hoping that a new buyer is found after years of underachievement under the current regime.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.