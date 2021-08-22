Lee Bowyer outlines Birmingham City’s transfer intentions

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has told Birmingham Live that the club could still make one more loan signing this summer as he eyes further additions.

The experienced Football League boss was making the comments in the wake of his side’s resounding 5-0 thrashing of Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in what was a performance where literally everything came together for the Blues on the road.

Bowyer has done well to add quality and further depth to his squad throughout the current transfer window and will have been pleased with what he saw from his side as they tore through the sorry looking Hatters at will.

However the Birmingham boss was quick to emphasise that he hasn’t ruled out making further signings over the next few weeks as the end of the window draws ever closer:

“We’ve got five loans already so if we do we’ll maybe bring in one more loan. We’ve just got to weigh up and see what’s what after the weekend.

“We’ve only played four games, there’s another 42 to go. We’re going to get injuries, suspensions, so you need to strengthen the squad. You need numbers.”

The Blues have already made seven new additions and will now be seeking to get a few over the line before the deadline on the 31st August.

Meanwhile the Midlands side are back in action on Tuesday as they play host to Fulham in the Carabao Cup at St Andrew’s.

The Verdict

After their impressive performance yesterday, it is perhaps debatable that the Blues really need any further signings in truth.

However Bowyer makes a great point about needing depth for what is a long and gruelling season, so therefore it wouldn’t be a shock if they bring a couple more in.

It obviously depends on which players are available and what deal they could pursue, so the club may want to tread carefully as they look for new signings.

The last thing they want to do is bring in a player on loan who they can’t offer regular game time too, and by that notion, the player coming in has to be better than what they already have.