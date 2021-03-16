Lee Bowyer outlines ambitions after Birmingham City appointment

Lee Bowyer has revealed his delight at returning to Birmingham City, as the new head coach vowed to lift the mood around the club in order to keep the team in the Championship.

After days of speculation, the former player was named as the new head coach this evening, shortly after Aitor Karanka’s departure was confirmed.

The 44-year-old is taking over a Blues side in a very difficult position, as they are just one place above the relegation zone. Worryingly though, 22nd placed Rotherham have four games in hand on Bowyer’s side.

So, a big challenge awaits the new boss, but Bowyer explained to the club’s official site that he is relishing the challenge.

“I’m absolutely delighted and it’s great to be back. My priority is to lift everybody. Not just the players, the staff as well. It seems like it’s not been in a very good place, so I’ve got to lift them.

“The team will improve, I have no doubt about that but we already have a good base to work with. We have to pull together as a Club to make sure we are in this division next season so the fans can come back and appreciate what we do in this short space of time.”

Bowyer’s first game will be when they take on Reading at St. Andrew’s tomorrow night.

The verdict

Blues fans will be pleased that the announcements have finally arrived, and Bowyer’s words here show he is ready for the fight.

The support know that he cares for the club, having been part of the historic team that won the 2011 League Cup, and he now has a chance to add to his legacy by keeping the team up.

That’s all that matters now, and Bowyer will be desperate to get off to a flying start when Reading visit tomorrow.

